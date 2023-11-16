VINTAGE: Toys for Tots gets a boost from Hollywood celebrity

Actor Dennis Weaver raised awareness about the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program in this photograph in the Nov. 21, 1974, issue of the Park Labrea News. Weaver (1924-2006) was known for many memorable roles, particularly in “Gunsmoke” and “McCloud,” and the 1971 movie “Duel.” He served at the time as national chairman for the Toys for Tots program, which in 2023 is celebrating its 76th year of supporting children in need. Toys for Tots is the beneficiary of the 91st annual Hollywood Christmas Parade on Nov. 26 and holds an annual holiday donation program. For information and local events, visit toysfortots.org.