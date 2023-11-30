UCLA courses for older adults

UCLA’s Osher Lifelong Learning Institute invites community members ages 50 and older to its annual “HOLLIDAY” party on Thursday, Dec. 7, from noon- 2 p.m. in Room 121 of the UCLA Extension Gayley Center. Join OLLI members and instructors for a festive lunch and friendly conversation, and learn about courses offered in the winter quarter beginning on Jan. 8 including art, music, literature, current events, science, movies, tai chi, yoga and mah-jongg. The West Coast Singers will perform. RSVP requested by calling (310)825-9971, ext. 601, or visit uclaextension.edu/osher-olli/special-programs/course/ol