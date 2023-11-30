November 30, 2023

UCLA courses for older adults

UCLA’s Osher Lifelong Learning Institute invites community members ages 50 and older to its annual “HOLLIDAY” party on Thursday, Dec. 7, from noon- 2 p.m. in Room 121 of the UCLA Extension Gayley Center. Join OLLI members and instructors for a festive lunch and friendly conversation, and learn about courses offered in the winter quarter beginning on Jan. 8 including art, music, literature, current events, science, movies, tai chi, yoga and mah-jongg. The West Coast Singers will perform. RSVP requested by calling (310)825-9971, ext. 601, or visit uclaextension.edu/osher-olli/special-programs/course/ol





