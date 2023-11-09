The Robey Theatre Company presents “The Talented Tenth,” a contemporary drama by Richard Wesley running from Saturday, Nov. 11, through Sunday, Dec. 10, at the Los Angeles Theatre Center. “The Talented Tenth” portrays successful graduates of Howard University including Bernard, a hard-driving executive at a small chain of Black radio stations who is conflicted about betraying his original principles. He has plans for the radio stations to serve and uplift his community, but a new owner wants to sell them. What will happen to the stations, and what will Bernard do about the women in his life? Showtimes are 8 p.m., Thursday through Saturday; 3 p.m., Sunday. Tickets are $40. 514 S. Spring St. therobeytheatrecompany.org.