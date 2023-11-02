‘The Marvels’ blasts into El Capitan

The El Capitan Theatre is offering two fan event screenings for Marvel Studios’ “The Marvels” hosted by D23, The Official Disney Fan Club. All tickets for “The Marvels” are on sale now.

The fan event screenings will take place at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 9 and Friday, Nov. 10, each with their own exclusive items included with a ticket. Each fan event screening costs $50.

Attendees at the Thursday Fan Event will receive one randomly selected Funko POP!, one assorted Canteen, popcorn, beverage and event credential with their ticket.

Attendees at the Friday Fan Event will receive a The Marvels tote, hat, popcorn, beverage and event credential with their ticket.

Daily showtimes for “The Marvels” Nov. 10-19 are 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. There will be 9:55 p.m. showings on Friday and Saturday. Dates and showtimes are subject to change.

Guests are invited to arrive early to view a display of costumes from “The Marvels” and snap a picture at a themed photo op.

Tickets are on sale now at elcapitantickets.com and fandango.com/el-capitan-theatre-aacon/theater-page. All seats are reserved. Tickets for showtimes Monday-Thursday are $19 for adults and $15 for children and seniors. Tickets for showtimes Friday through Sunday are $24 for adults and $20 for children and seniors.

A Sensory Inclusive Screening is available Nov. 13 at 4 p.m. An open caption screening is available Nov. 14 at 4 p.m. A Spanish dubbed screening is available Nov. 15 at 4 p.m. The El Capitan Theatre is located at 6838 Hollywood Blvd.