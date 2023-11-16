The Los Angeles Philharmonic conductors return to Disney Concert Hall stage

The Los Angeles Philharmonic welcomes back conductor laureate Esa-Pekka Salonen and conductor emeritus Zubin Mehta, each taking the stage at Walt Disney Concert Hall this December. Together their careers span four decades leading the LA Phil, with Mehta serving as music director from 1962-1978; and Esa-Pekka Salonen in the music director role from 1992-2009, both leading the orchestra through formative periods of tremendous growth and creativity.

On Dec. 1-3, Salonen will conduct the LA Phil and the Los Angeles Master Chorale in his cyclical “Karawane,” a short poem consisting of 17 lines of synthetic language, and Ravel’s sumptuous “Daphnis and Chloé.” Salonen returns to the Walt Disney Concert Hall stage after leading three nights of October concerts featuring Strauss’ “An Alpine Symphony,” Nico Muhly’s “Shrink” and the world premiere of his own work “Tiu.” Salonen also recently joined architect Frank Gehry onstage for a conversation, “Modeling Sound,” about their collaboration on the design of the Hall when Salonen was Music Director.

On Dec. 7–10, Mehta will lead the LA Phil and Korean star and award-winning pianist Seong-Jin Cho, whose 2023-24 season includes U.S. debuts with The Cleveland Orchestra, San Francisco Symphony and Chicago Symphony Orchestra, in Schumann’s lone “Piano Concerto” and Mahler’s masterful “First Symphony,” including the composer’s “Blumine” movement. Mehta returns from Dec. 14–17 to perform Beethoven’s serene “Pastoral” and triumphant “Eroica” symphonies.

Single tickets for the entire Walt Disney Concert Hall 2023-24 season are currently on sale at laphil.com, by phone at (323)850-2000 or in person at the Walt Disney Concert Hall box office. The Walt Disney Concert Hall is located at 111 S. Grand Ave.