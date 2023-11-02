UCLA’s Center for the Art of Performance welcomes Syrian American rapper and spoken word artist Omar Offendum for performances of “The Little Syria Show” on Friday, Nov. 3, at 8 p.m., and Saturday, Nov. 4, at 3 and 8 p.m. at The Nimoy. Set in the historic Lower Manhattan neighborhood once known as Little Syria, the groundbreaking performance transports audiences to the early 20th century heart of Arab-America. Spanning genres including hip-hop, Arabic instrumentation and oral storytelling traditions, the show breathes new life into a bygone era. Tickets are $32. 1262 Westwood Blvd. (310)825-2101, cap.ucla.edu.