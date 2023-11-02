November 1, 2023

‘The Little Syria Show’

UCLA’s Center for the Art of Performance welcomes Syrian American rapper and spoken word artist Omar Offendum for performances of “The Little Syria Show” on Friday, Nov. 3, at 8 p.m., and Saturday, Nov. 4, at 3 and 8 p.m. at The Nimoy. Set in the historic Lower Manhattan neighborhood once known as Little Syria, the groundbreaking performance transports audiences to the early 20th century heart of Arab-America. Spanning genres including hip-hop, Arabic instrumentation and oral storytelling traditions, the show breathes new life into a bygone era. Tickets are $32. 1262 Westwood Blvd. (310)825-2101, cap.ucla.edu.





