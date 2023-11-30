ArtsUp! LA presents “The Climb,” a personal story from Theatre by the Blind combining original rap, poetry, spoken word and classic songs, from Friday, Dec. 1, through Saturday, Dec. 9, at the Blue Door Theatre. The production shares the story of two blind performers, Ronnie Chism and Maliaka Mitchell, reflecting on their lives, blindness and journey to find a greater sense of self. ArtsUp! LA will also provide an audio description for the visually impaired community during the Dec. 8 performance and an ASL interpreter for the Dec. 9 performance. Tickets are $15. 9617 Venice Blvd. Culver City. bluedoorculver.com.