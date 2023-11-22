‘Thanksgiving’ dishes out gore for the holiday

Thanksgiving is here, and you know what that means, right? Stuff, buy stuff. And if anyone gets in your way, take ‘em down.

The latest festive slasher “Thanksgiving” goes all in for the season, complete with topical one-liners and holiday-themed deaths. It ain’t the reason for this season, but it sure does put a gross spin on Turkey Day.

Thanksgiving often brings together family and friends with a dash of protein and a whole lotta carbs. But the folks in Plymouth are still recovering from a Black Friday incident the year prior that ended with injuries and fatalities. At least one anonymous local is taking the anniversary harder than others, as those involved begin to die. A particularly easy target are some high schoolers who entered the store early, goaded those in line and then filmed the ensuing mayhem.

Then those Gen Z kids received an Instagram message with an ornate dinner table. Soon the guests and main course will fill the vacant spots. Jessica (Nell Verlaque) and her friends have until then to figure out why they’re the target and who’s the culprit.

If the premise sounds familiar, this holiday slasher dates back to 2007 with a parody trailer during “Grindhouse,” a double-feature from directors Quentin Tarantino and Robert Rodriguez. Director Eli Roth (“Hostel,” “The Green Inferno”) helmed that one and finally pulled the trigger on a full-length film over a decade later.

Some moments from that trailer make the final cut, including less-offensive iterations of a trampoline and “festive” plating moments (if you know, you know). Otherwise, give thanks to all the themed kills. A table saw and car impact are standard, but a kitchen knife, corn forks, oven and electric turkey cutter might make the whole dining experience less enticing.

“Thanksgiving” basks in raunchy shock value along with solid thrilling sequences. But it doesn’t take itself too seriously either. One “brooding” high schooler recalls the Black Friday mob, wiping tears by lifting his shirt and exposing his cut abs, all to classmate swoons. Add to that many traditional moments undone by horror: a parade, pilgrim attire and turkey basting.

On acting, horror certainly endures criticism. New faces, TV familiars and an occasional big name pepper any given splat show. Whelp, this one hits all three. Most of the primary young cast are new faces, including Verlaque as a solid final girl. Then comes Rick Hoffman (Louis Litt from “Suits”), the owner of a Walmart-like superstore.

The real shocker is McDreamy himself, Patrick Dempsey as the town sheriff, returning in the first horror film since 2000’s “Scream 3.” And he finally gets to use his Maine accent for a role. Regardless of veteran status, most performances land well. So if there is a deterrent, it ain’t the acting. It might simply be, well, everything else.

For plenty out there, this one should be a hard pass. It cooks up enough grotesque imagery that sticks around long after. As for horror aficionados, this is a new yearly must, the best of the Thanksgiving horror flicks, and yes, there are several. (PSA: “ThanksKilling” features a killer turkey, so there’s that.)

Most of the finer points work well. Roth is a master of his own dark, disturbing domain. Oddly, this is tame for him, a touch more commercial, though plenty of sequences sure feel like they might’ve gone through the MPA censors a few times, toned down to earn an R rating.

We know this story well. Entitled youths need to get taught a lesson. How dare they be young. But all the holiday elements, twisted as they are, make for a fun ride, if you dare. And it all looks like it was a lotta fun for the entire cast and crew to create. That’s a reason to give thanks, kinda.