Thanksgiving Dinner a la Hideaway

Step into a Spanish oasis in Beverly Hills for a classic Thanksgiving feast. Featuring roasted turkey, marshmallow yams, garlic whipped potatoes, wild mushroom gravy, herb stuffing and Hideaway cranberry sauce, the menu is steeped in tradition for $55 per person. Additional sides are available, and pumpkin and pecan pie are offered for dessert. Dinner is available on Thanksgiving Day for dine-in only. 421 N Rodeo Drive, (310)974-8020.