Temple Israel of Hollywood is hosting its “Chanukah Marketplace and Brisket Throwdown” on Sunday, Nov. 12, from 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Enjoy the festive atmosphere and support local artisans and small businesses. A “Top Chef”-style brisket competition will be held, with community voting and a panel of judges crowing a winner. The event is also a fundraiser for the temple’s schools. 7300 Hollywood Blvd. (323)876 8330, tioh.org.