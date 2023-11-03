By / November 3, 2023

Suspect sought in shooting near Beverly Boulevard and The Grove Drive

The gunman was captured on video in the parking structure on The Grove Drive. (photo courtesy of YouTube)

A gunman shot a victim on The Grove Drive on Nov. 2 and fled in a Lamborghini after an argument in the parking structure at Erewhon Market and the Broadcast Center Apartments at 7660 Beverly Blvd.

A video captured in the parking structure and broadcast by the media shows three men arguing near the entrance around 3:20 p.m. Just outside the parking structure, one of the men pulled a handgun and shot one of the other men. The suspect was captured on video reentering the parking structure and driving away in a black Lamborghini sedan southbound on The Grove Drive.

Los Angeles Police Department spokeswoman Annie Moran said the victim drove himself to a hospital. She did not know his condition. No other injuries were reported.

The motive for the shooting is unknown, police said.

The gunman was described as Black, approximately 6 feet tall with dreadlocks. He was wearing a white shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information is urged to call detectives with the LAPD’s Wilshire Division at (213)922-8205, or the front desk at (213)473-0476. During weekends and off-hours, call the LAPD’s hotline at (877)LAPD247.





Previous Post
‘Home Movie Day’ screens memories at the Academy Museum




0 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.


  • Socialize