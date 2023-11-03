Suspect sought in shooting near Beverly Boulevard and The Grove Drive

A gunman shot a victim on The Grove Drive on Nov. 2 and fled in a Lamborghini after an argument in the parking structure at Erewhon Market and the Broadcast Center Apartments at 7660 Beverly Blvd.

A video captured in the parking structure and broadcast by the media shows three men arguing near the entrance around 3:20 p.m. Just outside the parking structure, one of the men pulled a handgun and shot one of the other men. The suspect was captured on video reentering the parking structure and driving away in a black Lamborghini sedan southbound on The Grove Drive.

Los Angeles Police Department spokeswoman Annie Moran said the victim drove himself to a hospital. She did not know his condition. No other injuries were reported.

The motive for the shooting is unknown, police said.

The gunman was described as Black, approximately 6 feet tall with dreadlocks. He was wearing a white shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information is urged to call detectives with the LAPD’s Wilshire Division at (213)922-8205, or the front desk at (213)473-0476. During weekends and off-hours, call the LAPD’s hotline at (877)LAPD247.