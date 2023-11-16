Subway work takes holiday break in Beverly Hills

The Los Angeles county Metropolitan Transportation Authority is working on the Purple Line Extension subway project at many locations between Wilshire/Western and Westwood.

In Beverly Hills, a holiday work moratorium to construction in the public right-of-way will be in effect from Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 23, through New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, 2024. During the holiday period, work will occur below ground within the station and in staging yards. Work will resume the normal schedule outside of the station beginning on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024.

Subway construction will continue at the stations and at street level during the holidays in the city of Los Angeles. Through November, Wilshire Boulevard will be reduced to two lanes in each direction between Highland and La Brea avenues, and a K-rail construction zone will remain in place on the south side of Wilshire Boulevard from La Brea to Mansfield Avenue. The work zone and traffic control supports the replacement of sidewalks, curbs, gutters and streetlights on the south side of Wilshire Boulevard.

Farther west, crews are working on the subway station in the Wilshire/Fairfax staging yard on the south side of Wilshire Boulevard, and in a K-rail work zone along the north side of Wilshire Boulevard near Fairfax Avenue. The work zone will be in place through at least November. Through next June, Wilshire Boulevard has been reduced to two lanes in each direction between Spaulding Avenue and San Diego Way, and at La Jolla Avenue.

Near Wilshire/La Cienega, crews are building the subway station and are working at street level on the north side of Wilshire Boulevard. Concrete and material deliveries will continue in the area. Wilshire Boulevard has been reduced to two lanes in each direction between San Vicente and La Cienega boulevards.

Intermittent full closures of Hamilton Drive south of Wilshire Boulevard may be implemented to support utility work. Crews are also intermittently working on Gale and Hamilton drives north of Wilshire Boulevard.

Excavation continues underground at the Wilshire/Rodeo station in Beverly Hills. Work on South Beverly Drive for the construction of appendage structures will be ongoing until the holiday moratorium on work begins. The work requires nightly lane closures in both directions from 8 p.m.-7 a.m. Wilshire Boulevard may also be reduced to one lane in each direction near the work zone area for station deck access.

On South Cañon Drive, temporary restoration of the street pavement and sidewalks impacted by piling and potholing work will be completed on weekdays from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. The contractor is continuing with utility work to install SCE permanent power feeds to the future station.

Utility work and appendage structure construction is also occurring in Century City around the station. Intermittent lane closures will be implemented on Constellation Boulevard near the Century City/Constellation station.

For questions and concerns about the Purple Line Extension project, call the 24-hour project hotline at (213)922-6934, email the project team at purplelineext@metro.net, or visit metro.net.