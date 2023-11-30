Jing Gao of Fly by Jing’s and entrepreneur Stephanie Liu have partnered to open an all-day market, SUA Kitchen & Superette in Larchmont Village. Specializing in fine Chinese food and modern Sichuan-inspired fare, the entire menu is free of dairy and refined sugar. Most menu items are gluten-free, except the wraps and scallion pancakes. Come see the shelves stocked with pantry essentials from Asian American and Pacific Islander cult-favorite brands. 144 N. Larchmont Blvd., (323)498-0044.