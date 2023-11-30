Steak and Wine at Morton’s The Steakhouse

Rows of wine lockers with brass plaques line the lobby of Morton’s The Steakhouse. Some had a bottle or two, while others were full.

A group of us were seated in a private dining room, and one of our table mates shared that she has one of these coveted lockers.

“There is an application process to obtain a wine locker,” she said. “I’ve had mine for years, and I’m sure there is a waiting list.”

Not only is her name on a gold plaque on her locker, she also has the privilege to purchase any of Morton’s wines at a 10% discount. Her bottles are stored in her locker to enjoy wherever she dines at Morton’s The Steakhouse.

Morton’s knowledgeable sommelier team is passionate about wine and spirits. They enjoy creating, enhancing and maintaining a strong and vibrant wine and spirits cultures for Morton’s guests. The restaurant works with some of the most respected wineries, vintners and wine proprietors in the world.

While enjoying a large charcuterie board, the restaurant’s sommelier poured a glass of certified organic Feudo Montoni, Rosé di Adele, IGT Terre Siciliane. The wine is named after the cru from which the grapes grow. Its origins are from a rose garden that the owner’s father, Elio, dedicated to his wife, Adele. The 40-year-old vines grow in clay and sandy soil, before they are handpicked. Leaving the skin on, they go in a cryomaceration for two hours and then are pressed softly before entering cement tanks. The light pink color with bronze reflections offers an aroma of rose petals and violets combined with blackberries, pomegranate and strawberries. The first sip provided a pleasant and fruity astringency with good structure.

On a wood plank was an exciting display of marinated olives, cured salumi, braised sausage and garlic toasted bread, whipped ricotta with pomegranate seeds and grilled Italian bread.

Next to arrive was a bowl of lobster risotto with decorative dots of basil pesto. A large meaty cold-water lobster claw topped the rice dazzled with a sprinkling of shaved Gran Padano cheese, providing a nutty savoriness.

The wine pairing with this second course was a glass of Prelius, Vermentino, DOC Maremma Toscana. The sommelier explained the 100% Vermentino grape wine was fermented in stainless steel tanks producing floral aromas with hints of pineapple, citrus and soft marine minerality. The elegant wine on the palate provides a burst of fruit forward notes and a pleasant lingering finish. It was an ideal pairing with the seafood dish and a good value for under $25.

The third course to arrive was a dry-aged New York Strip on top of creamy polenta. The chefs topped the steak with a divine mushroom cream and a crunchy prosciutto crisp. The dish was paired with an energetic red Biondi-Santi, Rosso di Montalcino DOC. The Tuscan red had hints of stone fruit, earthy herb and a balsamic aroma. Long lingering mineral notes, and an impressive fruitiness on the palate made this a table favorite to enjoy with perfectly cooked steak.

“The longer this wine is allowed to breathe in the glass, the more depth of character it displays,” the sommelier said. He decanted the wine before we arrived so we could capture its pleasing nuances.

A pour of Gaja, Pieve Santa Restituta, Brunello di Montalcino DOP was served with short rib Valdestano. The tender rib was topped with a Marsala wine demi glaze on top of a hearty white bean and tomato ragu. Plump and sweet cipollini onions and crispy sage leaves enhanced this course. Five generations of Gaja’s have been producing wines in Piedmont’s Langhe hills since 1859. The bright red Brunello provided notes of dried rose petal, blackberry and pepper. Flavors of juicy black cherry and quince, along with velvety tannins and a vibrant acidity make the wine an ideal pairing with beef.

I finished off a small glass of salted caramel panna cotta and dark chocolate with a pistachio biscotti, and pour of Volpaia, Vinsanto del Chianti Classico DOC. The amber colored, dessert wine was sweet and syrupy with intense flavors of apricot jam and cotton candy grapes. The wine is made in a very labor-intensive process that is similar to how winemakers made Vinsanto hundreds of years ago. Towards the end of the growing season, the white grapes are harvested and hung to dry. Once the grapes’ sugar reaches an optimum level, they are pressed and put through a natural process of clarification. The highly-concentrated juice is fermented for five years in small oak barrels before bottled. It’s a warm your soul, luscious wine with a pleasing almond finish.

Now through Dec. 31, Morton’s is pouring a festive holiday cocktail ‘Tis The Season made with a blend of Absolut Citron, Chambord, St-Germain elderflower Liqueur, cranberries and Villa Marcello Prosecco.

Satisfy your sweet tooth with Morton’s new lineup of dessert cocktails that include a B.A.N.A.N.A.S. Mortini, an Affogato Mortini and Key Lime Pie Mortini.

Celebrate the holidays at Morton’s two locations in Downtown L.A. and Burbank. $$$ 735 S. Figueroa St., No. 207, Los Angeles; (213) 553-4566 and 3400 W. Olive Ave., (818)238-0424.