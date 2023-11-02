Skirball Center music

Musical artist Son Little will perform on Thursday, Nov. 2, at 8 p.m. at the Skirball Cultural Center. On tour for his latest album “Like Neptune,” R&B musician Son Little delivers an unadulterated transmission of Black American music. The work is reflective of his desire to become the best he can be and to be a positive force in the lives of people around him. Admission is free but reservations are required. 2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd. skirball.org.