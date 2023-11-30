Skip the holiday flops, nerd out at home

So the Thanksgiving film season didn’t pan out, and things at the box office still seem broken. Until filmmakers figure out how to create more interesting films, this is a good time to nerd out at home. Hopefully these four recent entries across streaming provide all the geek goodness you can’t seem to get from the box office lately.

‘Blue Eye Samurai’

It’s feudal Japan, and one samurai wants revenge against the four white men in the nation. Many challenges are ahead, the first including mobility as a woman hiding her identity in a severely patriarchal time period. Gear up for incredible CGI animation and remarkable storytelling, thanks to series creators Amber Noizumi with her first credit and prominent writer Michael Green (“Logan,” “Blade Runner 2049,” “American Gods”).

“Blue Eye Samurai” also enjoys a stellar voice cast, including Maya Erskine, Randall Park, George Takei, Ming Na-Wen and Kenneth Branagh. The series doesn’t shy away from brutality or sexuality in equal measure. It’s an addicting binge worth every minute.

‘Invincible’

Robert Kirkman made a name for himself with “The Walking Dead,” both the comics series and the AMC shows, but his crowning achievement might just be “Invincible,” a superhero story entirely separate from any universe created by the Big 2 (DC and Marvel). At first, the animated series on Prime feels like a familiar 2D entry, but a shocking twist at the end of the first episode presents us with something quite new.

Now that season two is here, the plot thickens, and the writing shows no signs of letting us down anytime soon. Don’t let the animation medium fool you: This ain’t for kids. It doesn’t favor crass or bleak elements like “The Boys,” but it also doesn’t fear violence. The illustrated imagery merely allows it to tell a story more akin to comics – loud costumes, campy bits, epic battles, wild sci-fi tropes – with less fear of budgeting.

The outcome is incredible, an addictive series. Each episode runs about 45 minutes, so eight episodes doesn’t go by too quickly. Perhaps the only criticism is the long hibernation between each season and another wait for the remaining four episodes to drop next year.

‘Monarch: Legacy of Monsters’

The “MonsterVerse,” featuring the most popular kaiju in pop culture history, started incredibly well with 2014’s “Godzilla” and “Kong: Skull Island” before churning out mid-range entries. No matter, it’s back with the Apple+ series “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters.”

The premise shouldn’t work. A monster story belongs on the big screen, right? This one focuses on humans. Set in the 1950s and early 2010s, we follow Lt. Lee Shaw (Wyatt Russell as a young officer and Kurt Russell as a vet) and others involved in the formation of Monarch, a clandestine agency dedicated to understanding the Titans, the name given to all the enormous monsters that keep popping up around the world. The characters work well as they attempt to investigate two mysteries decades apart. And don’t worry, monsters do arrive … maybe even a familiar face.

‘Loki’

Say what you will about the Marvel Cinematic Universe since “Endgame,” but “Loki” is a clear standout. The first season established a complex story anointing the multiverse and an agency dedicated to protecting the sacred timeline. To do that variants like this Loki (Tom Hiddleston), created when the Avengers changed the past in “Endgame,” must be removed from the board.

In season one, Loki becomes a reluctant hero. And in season two, the final season, he becomes something else entirely. It’s a great ride with familiar characters and new one, Ke Huy Quan as O.B. Unlike Marvel flicks, this one doesn’t require grandiose action sequences. Instead, it presents the god of mischief with plenty of puzzles to solve. And oh boy, the final episode presents one of the most visually iconic moments in Marvel history, something us comics nerds so crave on the big or small screen.