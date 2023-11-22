‘She Kills Monsters’ draws raves at BHHS

Beverly Hills High School enjoyed a series of performances of “She Kills Monsters” from Nov. 15-18.

“You would never guess this was a high school performance, every detail was nothing short of exceptional,” said Dr. Bregy.

The crew included director Samantha Howard and technical director Thomas Zoeschg. From set design to stunts and extraordinary special effects, this is not to be missed.

“She Kills Monsters” (2011) is a dramatic comedy by playwright, director, and television and film writer Qui Nguyen. The play focuses on Agnes Evans, a young woman who loses her parents and younger sister in a car accident. Intrigued by the “Dungeons and Dragons” module that her late sister, Tilly, created, Agnes plays the game for the first time and discovers how little she knew her sister. Set in Ohio in 1995, the play shifts between the real and the imagined world, filled with stage combat, irreverent pop culture references and interactions with Tilly’s ghost. Through Tilly’s narrative of adventure and heroism, Agnes copes with her grief and learns about her sister’s imaginative spirit and experiences as a lesbian youth who found support and compassion within her “D&D” community.