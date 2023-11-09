Salastina is holding “The California Festival: Encounters with Beauty” featuring Leela Dance Collective on Friday, Nov. 10, at 8 p.m. at the Edye Second Space at the Santa Monica College Performing Arts Center. Salastina’s contribution to the statewide California Festival of contemporary classical music is in partnership with Leela Dance Collective, a Hindustani Kathak dance company. “Encounters With Beauty” includes choreography set to music by composers Derrick Skye and Reena Esmail. A wine reception with Indian snacks follows the performance. Tickets are $40; $10 for livestreaming. 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. salastina.org.