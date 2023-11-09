SAG-AFTRA reaches deal with studios, ending lengthy strike

Members of SAG-AFTRA are celebrating after a tentative deal was reached on Nov. 8 with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers to end a strike that lasted 118 days.

SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP had been back at the bargaining table since the beginning of the week, and negotiations culminated in an announcement by SAG-AFTRA to its members on Nov. 8 that a deal had been reached.

“We are thrilled and proud to tell you that your TV/Theatrical Negotiating Committee voted unanimously to approve a tentative agreement with the AMPTP. As of 12:01 a.m. on Nov. 9, our strike is officially suspended…,” the SAG-AFTRA statement read.

The union further stated that the contract was valued at more than $1 billion and includes wage and compensation increases, protections regarding artificial intelligence and bonuses for streaming participation, as well as improved pension and medical benefits.

“We have arrived at a contract that will enable SAG-AFTRA members from every category to build sustainable careers,” the SAG-AFTRA statement read. “Many thousands of performers now and into the future will benefit from this work.”

The AMPTP also provided insight into the agreement.

“[This] tentative agreement represents a new paradigm. It gives SAG-AFTRA the biggest contract-on-contract gains in the history of the union, including the largest increase in minimum wages in the last 40 years, a brand new residual for streaming programs, extensive consent and compensation protections in the use of artificial intelligence and sizable contract increases on items across the board,” read the AMPTP’s statement. “The AMPTP is pleased to have reached a tentative agreement and looks forward to the industry resuming the work of telling great stories.”

Union members and civic leaders expressed relief that the strike is over and that thousands of people will be going back to work.

“I am grateful that a fair agreement has been reached between SAG-AFTRA and AMPTP after a more than 100-day strike that impacted millions in Los Angeles and throughout the country,” Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said. “Those on the line have been the hardest hit during this period and there have been ripple effects throughout our entire city. [The] tentative agreement is going to impact nearly every part of our economy. Now, we must lean in on local production to ensure that our entertainment industry rebounds stronger than ever and our economy is able to get back on its feet.”

SAG-AFTRA said the next step is for the agreement to be reviewed by the SAG-AFTRA National Board and approved by the union’s membership.