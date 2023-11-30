Restaurant News

Connie and Ted’s for the holidays

Starting on Dec. 1, Connie and Ted’s offers holiday-inspired specials and seasonal dishes for dining in or taking out. Head chef Sam Baxter and pastry chef Daphane are making Maine lobster pot pies to go, along with wild shrimp cocktail, sweet potato Whoopie pies, their famous dinner rolls and chocolate chip cookie dough. Orders can be placed via phone call or on Tock. Pick up Daphane’s holiday pumpkin sweet potato pie, Dutch apple crumb pie or bourbon pecan pie for your holiday table. Now through Dec. 17, order a festive Christmas Eve seafood feast for home. Starters include lobster bisque, ½ dozen oysters or a market salad, followed by a choice of smoked rib roast or cioppino. Finish with a traditional pumpkin bread pudding. This selection of items on the pre-fixe menu will be available for take-out for $95 per person. 8171 Santa Monica Blvd., (323)848-2722.

Laurent-Perrier at The Peninsula Beverly Hills

For a limited time only, The Peninsula Beverly Hills has collaborated with a private tasting of Champagne Laurent-Perrier’s prestige cuvée, Grand Siècle. The new partnership runs through Dec. 17, with Michelin-starred Executive Chef Ralf Schlegel providing tastings to highlight a glass of the Vintage 2012, followed by the highly regarded Grand Siècle Iteration No. 26, and finish with Grand Siècle Iteration No. 23 en magnum in “The Icon Room.” The completely transformed intimate private dining room at the hotel’s restaurant, Belvedere, offers private tastings led by a Laurent-Perrier brand representative along with perfectly paired chef curated refreshments. The experience is by appointment only and is complimentary for all guests who reserve The Icon Room Experience package. The public can book this experience via Tock for $225 per person. Tastings are at 3 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m., on Wednesday-Sunday. The Icon Room Experience Package includes tickets to The Icon Room tasting, an invitation for a bespoke tour and tasting at the House of Laurent-Perrier and other add-ons. 9882 S. Santa Monica Blvd., (310)551-2888.

Food As Art series at The Aster

One of the world’s 50 best restaurant chef’s, Jaime Pesaque will prepare a Peruvian culinary dining adventure on Dec. 3-4. While up on the Lemon Grove rooftop, expect surprise elements and interactive experiences during a five-course contemporary meal. An optional wine pairing is available for $70 per person. À la carte paired cocktails, crafted with Mortlach single malt scotch are also available. Tickets are available on Resy for $125 per person or $50 for members of The Aster. resy.com/cities/la/lemon-grove date=2023-12-03&seats=2. 1717 Vine St., Floor 6, (323)962-1717.

Pawlidays and PATH Holiday Toy Drive

On Saturday, Dec. 8, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., lovable dogs are available for adoption during Pawlidays at the Sofitel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills. For a $20 donation, get a photo taken with Santa and enjoy gourmet holiday treats. Proceeds for this day will go to support Wagmor Pets. The organization helps rescue and adopt dogs that need forever homes. Drop off an unwrapped toy, book or game at the front desk to help PATH families have a brighter holiday too. Toys can be dropped off until Dec. 18. 8555 Beverly Blvd., (310)278-5444.

Lawry’s The Prime Rib Christmas meal at home

Enjoy Lawry’s delivered to your home for the holiday season. Each dinner includes a choice prime rib that serves two to 16 people, delicious sides such as creamed spinach, creamed corn and mashed potatoes. The boxed dinner includes Yorkshire pudding batter to bake in your oven, gravy, au jus and whipped creamed horseradish, plus Lawry’s seasoned salt and pepper, and a bottle of Lawry’s vintage salad dressing. For a sweet ending you supply the ice cream, and Lawry’s provides a jar of C.C. Brown’s hot fudge sauce. Recipe cards and preparation instructions are also included. Visit lawrysathome.com to select your desired feast, customize your order and choose a delivery date that suits your holiday schedule. To receive by Christmas, orders must be placed by Friday, Dec. 15. 100 N. La Cienega Blvd., (310)652-2827.

Portofino Hotel & Marina Annual Holiday Boat Parade

From Dec. 1 to Dec. 30, enjoy “Seaside Greetings” at Portofino Hotel & Marina, including the annual King Harbor Holiday Boat Parade on Saturday, Dec. 9. There will be 20 to 35 creatively adorned boats cruising at 5:30 p.m., promising a festive spectacle of animation, music, costumes and dazzling lights. Holiday carolers provide a festive mood during Happy Hour in the Living Room and during dinner at BALEENkitchen on Dec. 1, 8 and 15. 260 Portofino Way, (310)372-1202.

Holidays at Universal Studios

Celebrate the holidays with festive food and beverage items at Universal Studios Hollywood. Start at CityWalk’s The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen for a special ‘Tis The Season’ vanilla ice cream shake. It’s enhanced with brown sugar, caramel, whipped topping, holiday sprinkles, buttercream frosting, white chocolate and a gingerbread cookie. Be sure and visit “Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter” for festive fare at Three Broomsticks before an impressive light projection show illuminating Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardy. Attend “Grinchmas” 65-foot-tall tree lighting ceremony, snow flurries, and photo opportunities with the Grinch, and his faithful dog Max. The Holidays at Universal Studios Hollywood continues through Monday, Jan. 1. 100 Universal City Plaza,(800)864-8377.

Disney Festival of Holidays Sip and Savor

A feast of international culinary bites for the senses is back at Disney’s California Adventure. Enjoy a diverse food and beverages crawl wearing a Sip and Savor commemorative lanyard with a pass of 8 coupon tabs. Follow the culinary map to redeem a tab for select food and non-alcoholic beverages. Marketplaces and culinary carts in Disney’s California Adventure serve an array of tasty small plates that include Southern mac and cheese, kielbasa with pierogi, plant-based chicken curry bites and pumpkin cinnamon cheesecake. A Sip and Savor pass is $59 for Disney California Adventure guests. Disneyland Magic Key pass holder receive a $5 discount. Throughout Disneyland parks culinary venues are offering holiday specials. Lamplight Lounge debuted duck confit with a leek puree and cherry sauce. This festive culinary tasting pass is available until Jan. 7. disneyland.disney.go.com. 1313 Disneyland Drive, (714)781-4636.