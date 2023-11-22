Restaurant News

Terranea Holiday dining Terranea Resort

A festive array of dining experiences at Terranea include live music in the ballroom. From 12:30 – 5 p.m., there are multiple seatings to visit different buffet stations for local seafood, traditional Thanksgiving dishes, ciders and desserts. Champagne is included to give a toast of thanks. 100 Terranea Way, (877)717-0541.

Thanksgiving at Del Frisco’s Double Eagle

A specialty menu is available today through Nov. 26 that includes a Cowgirl Ribeye with fresh shaved black truffles. Enjoy with a specialty Jack Daniel’s cocktail made with Jack Daniel’s Tennessee honey, fresh orange juice and mulled wine. Splurge by ordering a bottle of Faust Cabernet Sauvignon to pair with the meal. 10250 Santa Monica Blvd., Suite 1700, (323)784-0473.

Pink Taco and Path celebrate Thanksgiving for those in need

The 9th annual Thanksgiving Pink Taco and Path dinner provides warm and comforting holiday meals to 200 unhoused Angelenos. Come in from 12-2 p.m., to join special guests including council member Hugo Soto-Martinez, model and actress Karrueche Tran, and PATH participants who will be serving meals to those in need. PATH provides supportive services to over 25,000 people each year. pinktaco.com and epath.org. 8225 W. Sunset Blvd., (323)380-7474.

Holidays at Baleen Kitchen

At the Portofino Hotel & Marina in the South Bay, Baleen is preparing a seasonal fresh Thanksgiving feast. Start with breakfast from 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Later a prix-fixe holiday menu includes an optional wine pairing from 1-9 p.m. Menu specialties include Thao’s eggplant arancini, slow-roasted La Bahn Ranch turkey, spinach cavatelli pasta and espresso crème brûlée. 245 Portofino Way, (310)372-1202.

Thanksgiving at NORMS

Let NORMS do all the cooking on Nov. 23 with their latest LTO menu. There are breakfast, lunch and dinner specials and seasonal delights at unbeatable prices. NORMS roasted turkey dinner with all the Thanksgiving fixings is just $13.99. 5453 Hollywood Blvd., (213)679- 0230 and 470 N. La Cienega Blvd., (310)657-8333.

Morton’s The Steakhouse

An exclusive Thanksgiving feast at Morton’s The Steakhouse is available only Nov. 23 while supplies last. Guests can start with a winter green salad, and then an oven-roasted turkey roulade made with savory sage and cranberry stuffing. Other fixings include cranberry relish, and turkey gravy before finishing with a slice of pumpkin cheesecake finished with sea salt caramel. This is available at DTLA, Burbank and Woodland Hills. mortons.com. 735 S. Figueroa St., Suite 207, (213)553-4566.

Denae’s Diner Thanksgiving meal

Enjoy a modern twist on a classic Thanksgiving American menu. Select roasted butternut and coconut cream soup; quinoa salad; and a choice of entrées. Select either herb roasted turkey, glazed ham, roast brisket or branzino, side choices and the restaurant’s signature apple pie or seasonal pumpkin pie for dessert. The special menu is $60 per person and reservations can be made via Resy. 550 Flower St., (213)439-3002.

Mama’s Kitchen Thanksgiving

The downstairs restaurant is offering a $75 per person prix fixe menu that includes a choice of starter, main entrée and dessert. Select a classic turkey dinner or salmon, short rib or pork belly. Start with a butternut squash soup, then traditional turkey and pumpkin tiramisu. 6500 Selma Ave., (323)785-6600.

Ristorante Per L’Ora Thanksgiving

From Nov. 23-26, an oven roasted turkey meal for $65 is served along with roasted sweet potato, focaccia stuffing, creamed spinach, traditional cranberry sauce and sage gravy. Add Basque cheesecake with citrus caramel and cinnamon creme for $15. 649 S. Olive St., (213)358-0000.

The Rooftop at Wayfarer DTLA Thanksgiving

The Wayfarer DTLA’s signature restaurant, The Rooftop is preparing a Thanksgiving meal starting with warm baked brie, roasted butternut squash bisque, maple glazed free turkey breast and other festive fare. 813 S. Flower St., (213)285-4400.