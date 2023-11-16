Public health officials warn about viruses during holiday season

With the winter season approaching, rates of COVID-19, flu and RSV will likely rise, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. Members of the public are encouraged to familiarize themselves with testing and treatment options to reduce risk.

The public health department advises that if a person is experiencing respiratory symptoms, such as a fever, sore throat or cough, that they stay home, test for COVID-19 and if needed, seek treatment. In general, while most minor respiratory virus infections improve with simple steps – resting, drinking plenty of fluids and taking over the counter medications to help reduce fevers, sore throat and body aches – there are prescription medications that can help reduce the risk of severe illness. Antiviral medications are available for COVID-19 and flu and for those who are eligible, should be started as soon as possible after symptoms begin.

Paxlovid, an antiviral medication to treat COVID-19, is widely available for free in Los Angeles County. Currently there is ample supply of Paxlovid provided though the U.S. government, available at Los Angeles County pharmacies, public health centers and through telehealth services, provided free to residents through the Public Health Call Center at (833)540-0473.

Adults and children 12 years and older who test or are suspected to be positive for Covid, who have underlying health conditions or factors that may result in more severe illness from COVID-19, are eligible to take Paxlovid, which must be started within five days of the onset of symptoms. The public health department encourages people to speak with their provider about Paxlovid if they test positive.

Due to the recent commercialization of medications to treat COVID-19 transitioning from federal government supplied doses, patients should check with a provider or pharmacy whether they are still getting the medication for free. If not, they should ask about a co-pay savings program which they can use if they have commercial insurance. For information visit paxlovid.com/enroll-in-co-pay-program. For those eligible for a therapeutic medicine for Covid, the public health department offers a free telehealth visit and free medication.

A recent study looking at the effectiveness of Paxlovid against Omicron strains showed that there was a 37% reduction in hospitalization from a COVID-19 infection and an 84% reduction in death among people who completed a course of Paxlovid.

An at-home test can help determine if a respiratory infection is COVID-19. For information about testing, visit ph.lacounty.gov/covidtests.

The best protection against viruses this winter is vaccination, recommended for all residents 6 months and older. The updated COVID-19 vaccine is available at pharmacies and public health sites, and resident can receive the Covid and flu shots at the same time. For information, visit ph.lacounty.gov/vaccines.