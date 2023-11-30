Petersen workshop tour showcases the Vault

Step into the exclusive world of automotive preservation with our all-new workshop tour at the Petersen Automotive Museum. Join for a guided, private journey through our vault and never-before-seen mechanic workshop, gaining a rare behind-the-scenes look at automotive masterpieces as they get maintained and prepared for display in the museum or for special events, concourses and races. Lift the hoods of some of the world’s most extraordinary cars, experiencing firsthand the passion and precision that drive our museum’s mission to preserve automotive history.

For information, visit petersen.org. The Petersen Automotive Museum is located at 6060 Wilshire Blvd.