November 22, 2023

Oceanview Thanksgiving at Hotel Casa del Mar

Roasted Cinderella squash soup is among the Thanksgiving brunch and dinner specialties at the Terrazza Lounge at Hotel Casa del Mar. (photo courtesy of Hotel Casa del Mar)

Thanksgiving brunch and dinner will be prepared for the public and guests at the coastal-inspired Terrazza Lounge. Menu highlights include roasted Cinderella squash soup; autumn kale salad with lavender goat cheese; linguine with clams; and truffle potato gnocchi. Traditional Thanksgiving fare includes Mary’s slow roasted organic turkey with apple and chestnut stuffing, mashed purple sweet potato, citrus cranberry sauce, farmer’s market vegetables and house made gravy. Save room for chocolate eclairs, apple pie and pumpkin cheesecake. The holiday lunch is $115 per person from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Dinner is $125 per person from 3 – 9 p.m. Reserve on Opentable at opentable.com/ terrazza-santa-monica. 1910 Ocean Way, (310)581-5533.





Previous Post
Thanksgiving Dinner a la Hideaway
Next Post
Restaurant News




You might also like




0 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.


  • Socialize