Oceanview Thanksgiving at Hotel Casa del Mar

Thanksgiving brunch and dinner will be prepared for the public and guests at the coastal-inspired Terrazza Lounge. Menu highlights include roasted Cinderella squash soup; autumn kale salad with lavender goat cheese; linguine with clams; and truffle potato gnocchi. Traditional Thanksgiving fare includes Mary’s slow roasted organic turkey with apple and chestnut stuffing, mashed purple sweet potato, citrus cranberry sauce, farmer’s market vegetables and house made gravy. Save room for chocolate eclairs, apple pie and pumpkin cheesecake. The holiday lunch is $115 per person from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Dinner is $125 per person from 3 – 9 p.m. Reserve on Opentable at opentable.com/ terrazza-santa-monica. 1910 Ocean Way, (310)581-5533.