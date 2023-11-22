New concept bar opens in WeHo

Holy Water – a new bar in West Hollywood serving conscious cocktails co-founded by Woody Harrelson, Bill Maher and John McEnroe – has opened.

Located at 8275 Santa Monica Blvd., Holy Water sits next to, and shares a moody-window-clad wall with the trio’s cannabis shop and consumption lounge The Woods. Both spaces are designed by West Hollywood’s Schoos Design. A landscape of textures, forms and creativity, lighting baskets dangle from the ceiling of Holy Water as an ode to gathering cultures throughout the world. Reclaimed barnwood siding makes up the envelope of the bar, which is meant to evoke an old apothecary chest, while the back of the bar features elevated curved shelving that celebrates the various organic spirits.

For information, visit holywaterweho.com.