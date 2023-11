UCLA’s Center for the Art of Performance welcomes Venezuelan-born singer Nella for a performance on Friday, Nov. 10, at 8 p.m. at The Nimoy. Nella has a lush, soulful voice that belies the sweetness of youth and the strength of being far from her troubled homeland. Singing in Spanish, her style blends her native country’s folklore, the sounds of her generation and Andalusian influences. Tickets are $32. 1262 Westwood Blvd. (310)825-2101, cap.ucla.edu.