Join the Greater Miracle Mile Chamber of Commerce for lunch at Meyers Manx Café at the Petersen Automotive Museum on Thursday, Nov. 16, from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Famed for the first dune buggy, Meyers Manx is a name synonymous with car history. The Meyers Manx Café is part of the Petersen Museum, but also an independent restaurant. Learn about the café and join the chamber for networking and a raffle. 6060 Wilshire Blvd. miraclemilechamber.org.