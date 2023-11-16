Mid City West blood drive

The Mid City West Neighborhood Council’s Public Safety and Well Being Committee is holding a blood drive on Sunday, Nov. 19, from 8 a.m. -2 p.m. outside the Pan Pacific Recreation Center. The blood drive is being held in conjunction with Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, which will park its Bloodmobile in the lot next to the center off Beverly Boulevard. Cedars-Sinai performs more than 400 blood transfusions daily, and donations could help people with critical illnesses and injuries. Donors must be at least 17 years old, weigh at least 100 pounds and be in good health. 7600 Beverly Blvd. Sign up at the blood drive or register at bit.ly/MCW-BloodDrive.