Metro work moves into holiday season

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority is working on the Purple Line Extension subway project at many locations along Wilshire Boulevard through the end of the year. A holiday work moratorium has been implemented on street-level work in Beverly Hills, but construction continues underground and in areas not accessible to the public.

Metro will hold an in-person meeting for Beverly Hills subway stations on Wednesday, Dec. 6, from 6-7 p.m. at Beverly Hills City Hall, 455 N. Rexford Drive. The construction update meeting will include a review of current and upcoming work. For information, visit metro.net/calendar/ple-1-2-in-person-purple-d-line-extension-transit-project-meeting-for-beverly-hills-stations-2.

Civil restoration is ongoing on the south side Wilshire Boulevard near the La Brea station. Through the end of November and into December, Wilshire Boulevard will be reduced to two lanes in each direction between Highland and La Brea avenues, and a K-rail construction zone will remain in place on the south side of Wilshire Boulevard from La Brea to Mansfield Avenue. The work zone and traffic control support the replacement of sidewalks, curbs, gutters and streetlights on the south side of Wilshire Boulevard.

Near the Wilshire/Fairfax station, northbound Orange Grove Avenue will be closed south of Wilshire Boulevard for approximately six months. The closure supports construction of the future Wilshire/Fairfax station entrance. Southbound traffic from Wilshire Boulevard to Eighth Street will be maintained.

Crews are also working in a K-rail work zone along the north side of Wilshire Boulevard near Fairfax Avenue. Wilshire Boulevard has been reduced to two lanes in each direction through next June between Spaulding Avenue and San Diego Way.

Work also continues in Beverly Hills in staging yards near Wilshire/La Cienega and Wilshire/Gale, and near Wilshire/Rodeo Drive. Concrete and material deliveries will continue near the staging yards. Wilshire Boulevard has been reduced to two lanes in each direction between San Vicente and La Cienega boulevards. A K-rail work zone will be in place throughout December along the north side of Wilshire Boulevard east of La Cienega Boulevard for ongoing civil restoration work. The construction includes new curbs, sidewalks, pedestrian ramps and tree wells. Instrumentation work also will be ongoing near Wilshire/La Cienega in December.

Excavation continues at the Wilshire/Rodeo station in Beverly Hills. Work on South Beverly Drive for the construction of appendage structures will be ongoing, requiring nightly lane closures from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. in both directions. Wilshire Boulevard may also be reduced to one lane in each direction near the work zone area for station deck access during excavation. Proposed decking and excavation activity on South Cañon Drive at Wilshire Boulevard is expected to begin in January. The contractor is also continuing utility work, installing SCE permanent power feeds to the future station.

In Century City, construction is ongoing on and around the Century City/Constellation station. Through March 23, workers will be removing sections of the tunneling machines along Constellation Boulevard near Solar Way. Intermittent lane closures will be implemented on Constellation Boulevard.

For questions and concerns about the Purple Line Extension project, call the 24-hour project hotline at (213)922-6934, email the project team at [email protected], or visit metro.net.