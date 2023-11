“Mama Mama Can’t You See,” a new play about human connection and the mythology of war from Coin & Ghost Theatre Company, runs from Friday, Nov. 10, through Sunday, Dec. 10, at Studio/Stage. The play, inspired by playwright Stan Mayer’s service as a U.S. Marine, is not about war, but how to tell a war story. Showtimes are 8 p.m., Thursday through Saturday; 7 p.m., Sunday. Tickets start at $5. 520 N. Western Ave. coinandghost.org.