‘Love Actually Live’ returns to The Wallis for film’s 20th anniversary

The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts will host the return of the multimedia concert celebration “Love Actually Live,” running from Wednesday, Nov. 22, through Saturday, Dec. 30.

In celebration of the 20th anniversary of the beloved holiday film’s release, the holiday tradition will grace the stage of The Wallis’ Bram Goldsmith Theater. The production has enjoyed success during its previous runs starting in 2018, captivating nearly 45,000 people with its exceptional staging, state-of-the-art video design and award-winning production.

“Love Actually Live” transports audiences into a three-dimensional world where the film and live action seamlessly blend, immersing them in the heartwarming London setting. Iconic scenes from the movie are displayed on screens that move throughout the set, complemented by a cast of singers and live orchestra, delivering a reimagined soundtrack featuring beloved songs such as “Christmas is All Around,” “Trouble with Love” and Joni Mitchell’s “Both Sides Now.”

“We are overjoyed to welcome ‘Love Actually Live’ back to our stage,” The Wallis’ executive director and CEO Robert van Leer said. “There is no better way to celebrate and enjoy the holiday season than with the visionary cast, crew and beautifully supported live orchestra that makes this performance one to remember.”

“Love Actually Live” is a co-production from the team behind the For The Record Live series and The Wallis.

“We are thrilled to bring ‘Love Actually Live’ back to The Wallis for the fourth year,” executive producer Shane Scheel said. “This holiday season, we celebrate not only the magic of this beloved film but also the beauty of tradition as we mark the 20th year since its theatrical release. ‘Love Actually’ has captured the hearts of millions, and this show promises to be an unforgettable night of music, laughter and love.”

Tickets for “Love Actually Live” start at $69 for previews from Nov. 22-28, and $79 for performances from Nov. 29-Dec. 30. The Wallis is located at 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd. in Beverly Hills. For information, visit thewallis.org/lal.