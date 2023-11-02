Collaborative Artists Bloc and Support Black Theatre are holding the West Coast premiere of “Lines in the Dust” from Saturday, Nov. 4, through Sunday, Dec. 10, at the Matrix Theatre. When Denitra loses the charter school lottery for her daughter, she must find another way to escape their underperforming neighborhood school. The answer seems like a risk well worth taking, but it may end up requiring a bigger sacrifice than she ever could have imagined. “Lines in the Dust” is written by Nikkole Salter and directed by Desean K. Terry. Showtimes are 8 p.m., Thursday; 8:30 p.m., Friday; 2 and 8 p.m., Saturday; and 2 and 7 p.m., Sunday. Tickets are $55. 7657 Melrose Ave. linesinthedust.eventbrite.com.