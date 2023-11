Esotouric is holding its “Leo Politi Loves Los Angeles Bus Tour” on Saturday Nov. 18, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. The all-day tour departs from Grand Central Market, 324 S. Hill St. and features stops at many of the artist and children’s book author’s favorite locales. It includes a ride on Angels Flight Railway, a picnic sandwich lunch, coffee and a birthday celebration and cake for tour co-host Richard Schave. The cost is $115 per person. (213)915-8687, esotouric.com.