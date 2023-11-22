Lawry’s sings ‘A Christmas Carol’

Returning with the full cast, Lawry’s Holiday Theater makes its grand holiday homecoming with performances on Dec. 1 and 7. Guests can enjoy Lawry’s signature cuisine while taking a journey back to Yuletide in Victorian England at the Cratchit home with a beautifully adapted live performance of Dickens’s classic tale, “A Christmas Carol.”

Theater showings are at noon on Dec. 1 and at 7 p.m. on Dec. 7, with adult tickets for $169 and $79 for children under 12. Each ticket is inclusive of a decadent Lawry’s dinner complete with passed appetizers, the famous spinning bowl salad, prime rib California cut, salmon Rockefeller or king oyster mushroom, and English trifle or dark chocolate fantasy cake.

Lawry’s Holiday Theater is the perfect festive activity for the whole family. Reservations are required and can be made by emailing [email protected], or calling (310)652-2827.

Lawry’s is also hosting lunch with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 23 at 11:30 a.m. Make this year’s photo with Santa extra special while you enjoy holiday favorites from Lawry’s classic menu. Reservations are required as space is limited.

To get diners into the holiday spirit, roaming carolers will sing nightly, Dec. 1-23, with beautiful holiday decorations throughout the restaurant to bring cheer to each meal.

Those looking for a way to take the stress out of the holidays can also order holiday family-style feasts for a holiday celebration that will feed up to 15 guests. Prime rib dinners are available as a quarter prime rib, half or full, which all come complete with Lawry’s signature salad with vintage dressing, creamed spinach, creamed corn, mashed potatoes, gravy, au jus, whipped cream and straight horseradish, sourdough bread and Yorkshire pudding batter with instructions. To order a holiday feast, visit lawrysonline.com.