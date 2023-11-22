LAUSD observes November as Homeless Youth Awareness Month

The Los Angeles Unified School District Board of Education has approved the recognition of November as Homeless Youth Awareness Month.

The district pledged to recognize the unique challenges of youth experiencing homelessness and committed to increasing awareness of the issues impacting housing insecure students. The district will also continue to support and explore programs, partnerships and legislation that combat homelessness and remove barriers to success for homeless youth.

“Schools can play a major role in supporting homeless youth, from providing meals to referrals to much needed resources in areas including housing and mental and physical health,” Board Member George J. McKenna said. “Through the district’s Homeless Education Office, we’re able to help to provide assistance to homeless students and families and maximize access to educational, social and enrichment programs to promote student achievement.”

“From last year to this year, the percentage of students experiencing homelessness in Los Angeles has increased significantly,” LAUSD Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho said. “This is simply unacceptable, and we must continue to aggressively partner with our municipal leaders and others to find solutions for what has become a crisis in our community. I have experienced firsthand the transformational power of education, and we will spare no effort in providing supports, resources and opportunities for our most vulnerable students all year long.”

“I’m glad that we are bringing awareness to the unique challenges faced by our unhoused students,” Board Member Nick Melvoin added. “As we commit to building more affordable housing to ensure that everyone in our school communities has a stable and safe place to call home, we must also continue to provide more of the necessary social services that help our kids learn and thrive.”

For information, visit lausd.net.