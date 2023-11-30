November 30, 2023

LACMA art discussion

The Los Angeles County Museum of Art is holding “In Conversation: Vincent Valdez and Ry Cooder” on Tuesday, Dec. 5, at 7 p.m. Join artist Valdez and musician Cooder in a discussion about their collaboration in conjunction with the exhibition “Vincent Valdez and Ry Cooder: El Chavez Ravine.” Journalist Lynell George moderates the conversation in LACMA’s Broad Contemporary Art Museum. Admission is free but RSVP is required. 5905 Wilshire Blvd. lacma.org/event/conversation-vincent-valdez-and-ry-cooder.





Beverly Hills Library
Contracting webinar




  • Socialize