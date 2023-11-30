Latino Theater Company will hold “La Virgen de Guadalupe, Dios Inantzin,” the company’s signature holiday pageant, on Friday, Dec. 1, and Saturday, Dec. 2, at 7:30 p.m. at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels, downtown. The production tells the story of Juan Diego, a peasant to whom the Virgin Mary appeared on four occasions in 1531 in the mountains of Tepeyac, near Mexico City. Starring Elia Saldana as the Virgin and Sal Lopez as Diego, the cast features over 100 actors, singers and indigenous Aztec dancers, as well as children and senior citizens from the community. General admission is free; premium seating is available for $45. 555 W. Temple St. (213)489-0994, latinotheaterco.org