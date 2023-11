Join Gustavo Dudamel and the LA Phil for “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial in Concert,” a John Williams spotlight, on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 2-3, at 8 p.m. at the Walt Disney Concert Hall. Experience the mystery and fun of the unforgettable adventure in the movie that captivated audiences around the world. The LA Phil will perform Williams’ Academy Award-winning score while the film is shown. Tickets start at $74. 111 S. Grand Ave. laphil.com.