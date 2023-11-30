L.A. Lawyers Philharmonic performs holiday favorites

Join the Los Angeles Lawyers Philharmonic & Legal Voices with founder-conductor Gary S. Greene, Esq., and choral director Jim Raycroft, for a holiday concert on Saturday, Dec. 2, at 7:30 p.m. at the historic Wilshire Ebell Theatre.

The program showcases a variety of music including “Light Cavalry Overture,” “Waltz of the Flowers” from Tchaikovsky’s “Nutcracker Suite,” the “Hallelujah Chorus” from Handel’s “Messiah,” a Broadway medley featuring songs from “A Chorus Line,” “West Side Story” and “Hello, Dolly!,” highlights from “Umbrellas of Cherbourg” and popular Christmas and Hannukah favorites.

Proclaimed as “L.A.’s Only Legal Orchestra” by the city and county of Los Angeles, the Lawyers Philharmonic was founded by attorney and conductor Greene. The orchestra has grown to 75 members and has performed more than 60 concerts, raising tens of thousands of dollars to benefit those who cannot afford legal services, and for charitable causes.

A portion of the concert proceeds will benefit Beverly Hills Bar Foundation and the L.A. County Bar Association’s Counsel for Justice, which provide legal services for those in need. Tickets start at $20, and 50% of ticket proceeds qualify as a tax-deductible donation. The Wilshire Ebell Theatre is located at 4401 W. Eighth St. For information, visit lalawyersphil.org.