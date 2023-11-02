Kia Forum celebrates Little Amal

In partnership with the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, Debbie Allen and the Debbie Allen Dance Academy, “Queen of the Monarchs” is the final Los Angeles stop in Amal Walks Across America. The appearance will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 3 at the Kia Forum, 3900 W. Manchester Blvd, Inglewood.

Amal is a 12-foot-tall puppet of a 10-year-old Syrian refugee girl spreading her story of hope as she discovers the beating heart of America, its blended culture and diverse people.

Visionary director and choreographer Allen is creating a kaleidoscope of swirling monarch butterflies featuring 350 local student dancers and musicians from all across Los Angeles, culminating in a climactic stage performance echoing Amal’s migration journey. This public and free event celebrates resilience and new beginnings with a powerful dance, music, and spoken-word performance.

For information, visit walkwithamal.org.