BroadStage is holding an opera recital with tenor Joseph Calleja, accompanied by pianist Kamal Khan, on Saturday, Nov. 11, at 7:30 p.m. With a nostalgic voice, Maltese-born Calleja has become one of the most acclaimed tenors in the world. Calleja received a Grammy nomination for his recording of “La Traviata” from the Royal Opera House, and in 2012 was named Gramophone Magazine’s Artist of the Year. He will make his BroadStage return as part of the 2023-24 Celebrity Opera Recital series. Tickets start at $80. 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. broadstage.org.