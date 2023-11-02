Join Kadampa Meditation Center for annual Walk for Peace

Kadampa Meditation Center L.A. is holding the Walk for World Peace on Saturday, Nov. 4 at 9.30 a.m. in the Los Feliz community.

Participants will gather at the center for meditation with Gen Kelsang Rigpa, followed by a walk to Griffith Park and a vegetarian lunch.

“In times when a lot is going on in the world, there is always something we can do.” Rigpa said. “During this walk, we will discover and practice new ways of thinking to feel closer to others and develop a good heart and a mind of compassion. When we do this together, this will have a very special effect on our mind, on the minds of others and on our world today.”

Kadampa Meditation Center L.A. organizes the annual Walk for World Peace, which also serves as a fundraiser for the meditation center and for the International Temples Project. They help people develop peaceful minds in their day-to-day life.

Admission is $37 and includes meditation, a T-shirt and vegetarian lunch. Kadampa Meditation Center L.A. is located at 4953 Franklin Ave. For information and to register, visit meditateinla.org.