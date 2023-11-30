Jazz benefit

The Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles Fundraiser featuring musical guests La Marisoul and The California Feetwarmers, and violinist Miracle Mckinney, will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 6, from 6-9 p.m. at the Catalina Jazz Club. Levitt L.A., a nonprofit committed to building community through free concerts at MacArthur Park, is holding the special fundraising event. The evening of music, dancing and fun raises funds to support Levitt L.A.’s “Sweet 16” season. Tickets start at $50. 6725 Sunset Blvd. tr.ee/eLBALpc5qg.