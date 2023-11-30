November 30, 2023

Jazz benefit

The Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles Fundraiser featuring musical guests La Marisoul and The California Feetwarmers, and violinist Miracle Mckinney, will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 6, from 6-9 p.m. at the Catalina Jazz Club. Levitt L.A., a nonprofit committed to building community through free concerts at MacArthur Park, is holding the special fundraising event. The evening of music, dancing and fun raises funds to support Levitt L.A.’s “Sweet 16” season. Tickets start at $50. 6725 Sunset Blvd. tr.ee/eLBALpc5qg.





Previous Post
Holocaust book talk
Next Post
Beverly Hills Library




0 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.


  • Socialize