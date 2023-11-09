Jazz lovers won’t want to miss a performance by the Knick Smith Band on Friday, Nov. 10, from 6-8 p.m. at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Smith, an American-born jazz pianist and alumnus of Berklee College of Music, considers jazz a spiritual, versatile and challenging art form. He is a former member of the Jay Leno Tonight Show Band and has performed with Stevie Wonder, Queen Latifah, Najee, Stanley Clarke, George Duke and Kenny Garrett. The concert is part of the free Jazz at LACMA series on the museum’s Smidt Welcome Plaza. 5905 Wilshire Blvd. lacma.org.