‘Home Movie Day’ screens memories at the Academy Museum

On Nov. 5 from 10 a.m.-4 pm., the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures will host this year’s Home Movie Day Los Angeles, a fun, informative and free event that will shine a light on home movies by celebrating the historical value of these personal films and their role in documenting Los Angeles history. The event welcomes and encourages participants who may have family film – but not necessarily the equipment or access to view them – to bring their films for inspection or drop by to learn, create community and have fun. 8mm, Super 8, 16mm, VHS and DVD films are welcome.

This event, in partnership with the Academy Film Archive and regional Home Movie Day volunteers, also offers inspection and projection services, as well as opportunities for digitization through UCLA AMIA Student Chapter and UCLA IS Media Preservation Lab. Following careful inspection and prepping of the films, there will be an open screening, bingo games, prizes, and more. The event also celebrates the 100th anniversary of the 16mm format and amateur moviemaking of all kinds. To learn more about home movies. For more resources on home movies and the 20-year history of Home Movie Day, visit centerforhomemovies.org. To learn more about the museum’s event, visit academymuseum.org/en/programs/detail/home-movie-day-at-the-academy-museum.

The event will be held in the lower lobby at the Shirley Temple Education Studio. The Academy Museum is located at 6067 Wilshire Blvd.