November 30, 2023

Holocaust book talk

Holocaust Museum Los Angeles is hosting a discussion with author Jeremy Eichler on his new book “Time’s Echo” on Wednesday, Dec. 6, at 6:30 p.m. The book is a stirring account of how music bears witness to history and carries forward the memory of wartime. RSVP required. 100 The Grove Drive. holocaustmuseumla.org/event-details/times-echo.





UCLA courses for older adults
