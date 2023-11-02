Hear a Who, swing into the Lorax and more in Santa Monica

The Dr. Seuss Experience opens to the public on Friday, Nov. 10, and the wondrous worlds of Dr. Seuss will leap off the pages and into Santa Monica Place for a limited time at The Dr. Seuss Experience. Tickets are available now on feverup.com.

Co-produced by Kilburn Live and Fever, the leading global live-entertainment discovery platform, The Dr. Seuss Experience is a one-of-a-kind interactive immersion. Inside, guests of all ages will be transported through an awe-inspiring, sensory spectacle including nine different, visually stunning Dr. Seuss worlds, with the opportunity to meet iconic characters, live the classic stories and experience Dr. Seuss like never before.

Guests can experience a Seuss-tacular journey featuring themes and installations that bring Dr. Seuss’s beloved works to life. Meet the Grinch this holiday season; join the Circus McGurkus; swing from Truffula Trees from “The Lorax,” navigate the Stars Upon Thars Sneetches Mirror Maze from “The Sneetches” and explore the towering clovers while listening closely for a Who from “Horton Hears a Who!” With so many different offerings, from a mirror maze to a carousel ride to photo opportunities and exclusive, bespoke merchandise, there is fun and adventure for everyone in the family. The experience will also feature a Dr. Seuss perspective art sculpture by Michael Murphy, a nostalgic Dr. Seuss Museum with original artwork and books along with a reading theater for guests to listen to their Dr. Seuss favorites.

For a limited time starting in November, Santa Monica Place will invite guests to come in and experience magical places and moments from stories they know and love, such as “The Grinch,” “The Cat in the Hat,” “The Lorax” and many more.

For information, visit losangeles.experienceseuss.com. Santa Monica Place is located at 395 Santa Monica Place, Santa Monica.