November 22, 2023

Hancock Park Elementary School students tour Television City

Students enjoyed a pyrotechnics demonstration by TV City’s special effects team. (photo courtesy of Television City)

Students from Hancock Park Elementary School recently toured Television City for a behind the scenes look at production. The school offers a video production program that empowers students to explore the filmmaking process and unleash their creativity.

Television City hosted future storytellers from the school for a tour of the studio at Beverly Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue and learned about studio jobs. The students also watched a demonstration by Television City’s special effects team.





