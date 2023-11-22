Hancock Park Elementary School students tour Television City

-
-
Socialize
Could not authenticate you.followers
-
Popular Posts
Students from Hancock Park Elementary School recently toured Television City for a behind the scenes look at production. The school offers a video production program that empowers students to explore the filmmaking process and unleash their creativity.
Television City hosted future storytellers from the school for a tour of the studio at Beverly Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue and learned about studio jobs. The students also watched a demonstration by Television City’s special effects team.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Leave a Reply