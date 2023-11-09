Great Pumpkin Bash was a smashing success

Dozens of people attended the Great Pumpkin Bash on Nov. 5 at Pan Pacific Park and dropped off pumpkins for composting.

The event, organized by Councilwoman Katy Yaroslavsky, 5th District, included fun family activities including pumpkin smashing, as well as face-painting and bounce houses. The event keeps pumpkins from ending up in landfills, instead turning them into organic compost. Participants learned about the benefits of composting from gardening experts.

“Thank you to everyone who came out to the First Annual Pumpkin Bash at Pan Pacific Park,” Yaroslavsky said. “It was a smashing success. Can’t wait for next year.”