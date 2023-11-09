Great Los Angeles Walk comes to the neighborhood

Hundreds of people are expected to participate in the Great Los Angeles Walk 2023 on Saturday, Nov. 18, in Griffith Park. The annual event, which is always held on the Saturday before Thanksgiving, dispels the myth that nobody walks in L.A.

After years of mostly east-to-west journeys, this year’s Great Los Angeles Walk will feature many firsts for the event. The 15-mile walk will begin and end in Griffith Park, making it the first time L.A.’s largest park is included in the walk. It will also mark the first time the walk will start and end in the same place.

Walkers will meet at 9 a.m. at the Griffith Park bear statue, 5413 Los Feliz Blvd., and then head south to Franklin Avenue. The group will head west to Wattles Mansion and Garden Park, and then south on Curson and Fairfax avenues.

For the first time, walkers will pass landmarks including Canter’s Deli, Television City, The Grove, Original Farmers Market, Academy Museum, Petersen Auto Museum and Little Ethiopia. At Pico Boulevard, the group will head east to Western Avenue, north through Koreatown and back to Griffith Park.

L.A. journalist and blogger Michael Schneider launched the Great Los Angeles Walk in 2006 as a way to celebrate his 10th year in Los Angeles.

The walk is free, and participants can decide how much or little of the walk they want to complete. For information, visit facebook.com/greatlawalk. The official hashtags of the Great Los Angeles Walk are #greatlawalk and #glaw. On the day of the event, follow on Instagram @greatlawalk for updates on the group’s location.